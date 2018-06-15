South32 Ltd (S32) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 194.29 ($2.59).

Several brokerages have recently commented on S32. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.20) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of South32 to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.66) to GBX 180 ($2.40) in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.40) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of South32 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of South32 to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($3.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of LON:S32 opened at GBX 212.60 ($2.83) on Friday. South32 has a 52 week low of GBX 143.25 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 236 ($3.14).

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products.

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.