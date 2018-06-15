Southern Co (SO) Position Boosted by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,902 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 2.6% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 238,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,422. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Southern Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

