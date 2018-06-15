Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,317 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Southern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

Shares of SO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,329,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,780. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.03.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

