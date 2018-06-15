S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.38.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.51. 48,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,760. S&P Global has a one year low of $144.68 and a one year high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 267.10%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total value of $381,256.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,042.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total transaction of $105,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares in the company, valued at $183,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,278,174. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,614,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,522,000 after purchasing an additional 536,165 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,345,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,313,000 after purchasing an additional 205,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,722,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,416,000 after purchasing an additional 703,369 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,163,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,291,000 after purchasing an additional 120,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,827,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,359,000 after purchasing an additional 57,846 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

