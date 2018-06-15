S&P Global (SPGI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.6818271889811 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

SPGI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.29. The company had a trading volume of 893,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $144.68 and a twelve month high of $208.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 267.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total value of $381,256.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,042.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total transaction of $791,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,852,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,278,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

