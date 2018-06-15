SpankChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.25 Million (SPANK)

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, SpankChain has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. SpankChain has a market cap of $31.09 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpankChain token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Radar Relay and Paradex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003634 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00595807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00235722 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00044633 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00093145 BTC.

SpankChain Token Profile

SpankChain’s launch date was November 20th, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. The official website for SpankChain is spankchain.com. SpankChain’s official message board is medium.com/@spankchain. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpankChain

SpankChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Paradex, Ethfinex, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpankChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpankChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

