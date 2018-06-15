Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) VP Thomas Kivell Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) VP Thomas Kivell sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $20,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,713.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Kivell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 6th, Thomas Kivell sold 3,750 shares of Spartan Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $61,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Thomas Kivell sold 2,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $40,375.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Thomas Kivell sold 7,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $120,750.00.

Spartan Motors traded up $0.20, hitting $14.85, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 394,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $547.05 million, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Spartan Motors Inc has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $19.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.51 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

