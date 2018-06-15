SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. SpartanNash updated its FY18 guidance to $2.20-2.32 EPS.

Shares of SpartanNash opened at $25.92 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $904.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

SPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $178,172.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,880 shares in the company, valued at $674,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Staples sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $91,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,231 shares of company stock worth $1,705,435 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

