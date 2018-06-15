Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 216 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 120.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the first quarter worth $165,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded down $1.25, reaching $250.74, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,961. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a 12 month low of $211.70 and a 12 month high of $265.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.6973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $8.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

