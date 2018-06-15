Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $25.51 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.0% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $25,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $277.13. 113,190,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,264,211. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $239.96 and a one year high of $286.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2456 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

