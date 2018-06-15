Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 152.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $277.13. 113,190,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,264,211. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $239.96 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

