Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (SPB) vs. Ultralife (ULBI) Head to Head Review

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: SPB) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of Ultralife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock and Ultralife’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock $5.01 billion 0.87 $295.80 million $5.46 14.48 Ultralife $85.53 million 1.75 $7.64 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Ultralife.

Dividends

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ultralife does not pay a dividend. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock and Ultralife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock 0 2 10 0 2.83 Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock presently has a consensus target price of $128.09, indicating a potential upside of 62.06%. Given Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock is more favorable than Ultralife.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock 8.25% 12.68% 3.10% Ultralife 9.41% 8.07% 6.57%

Summary

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock beats Ultralife on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment provides hinges, security hardware products, screens and storm doors, garage doors, window hardware and floor protection products; knobs, levers, deadbolts, handle sets, and electronics; commercial doors, locks, and hardware products; and kitchen, bath, and shower faucets, as well as other plumbing products. Its Global Pet Supplies segment offers dog, cat, and small animal food and treats; clean-up and training aid products and accessories; pet health and grooming products; and aquariums and aquatic health supplies. The company's Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents; household insecticides and pest controls; and personal use pesticides and insect repellent products. Its Global Auto Care segment offers protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, and air fresheners and washes; automotive fuel and oil additives, and functional fluids; and do-it-yourself air conditioner recharge products, refrigerant and oil recharge kits, and sealants and accessories. The company sells its products through various trade channels, including retailers, wholesalers and distributors, hearing aid professionals, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of HRG Group, Inc.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. The segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

