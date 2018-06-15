SPF Beheer BV Purchases 16,856 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

SPF Beheer BV increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 3.0% of SPF Beheer BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SPF Beheer BV owned about 0.40% of AutoZone worth $70,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its position in AutoZone by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in AutoZone by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 11.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised AutoZone to a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AutoZone from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $730.18.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $5.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $688.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $491.13 and a 12 month high of $797.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 49.87 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Brooks purchased 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $607.49 per share, for a total transaction of $98,413.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,660.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

