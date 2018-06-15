Spin Master (TOY) Insider William Hess Sells 12,639 Shares

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) insider William Hess sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.38, for a total value of C$674,669.82.

TOY stock traded up C$1.51 on Friday, reaching C$56.16. The company had a trading volume of 73,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,650. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$34.52 and a 1 year high of C$61.76.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$361.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.98 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 17.96%.

TOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.38.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

