Spinnaker Trust Has $2.27 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Spinnaker Trust cut its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,439 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,503,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,387,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,367,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,188,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,073 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,135,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,230,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,216,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

NYSE MMP traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $68.20. 3,313,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,673. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

