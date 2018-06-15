Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI) Receives GBX 281.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 281.50 ($3.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.62) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 339 ($4.55) to GBX 293 ($3.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.97) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 310 ($4.16) to GBX 290 ($3.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Justin Ash purchased 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £99,975 ($134,140.61).

Shares of LON:SPI traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 245.10 ($3.29). 2,713,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206.40 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 362.10 ($4.86).

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 14.60 ($0.20) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of £931.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgeries, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat problems; and eye surgery and treatments, family planning, foreign visa medical exams, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, haematology, hand surgery, heart diseases, and kidney disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.