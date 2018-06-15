Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Laura Wright acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,174.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 183,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 108,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,540. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $55.46 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Spirit AeroSystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

