Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital traded up $0.07, reaching $8.20, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 168,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.48. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.12 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 14.21%. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 76.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 57,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,292,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,670,000 after purchasing an additional 697,153 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 64.5% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 63,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,705,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 170,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $65,960,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.