Sprague Resources (SRLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $667.70 Million

Analysts predict that Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) will post $667.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sprague Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.84 million and the highest is $716.00 million. Sprague Resources reported sales of $513.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprague Resources will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprague Resources.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.67. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRLP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sprague Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprague Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Sprague Resources news, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $37,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 158,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 829,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources traded down $0.25, hitting $22.10, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,879. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $514.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous dividend of $0.46. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently 230.97%.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

