Springhouse Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renewable Energy Group makes up about 0.2% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 528,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 350,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 177,162 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CFO Chad Stone bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,283.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Haer sold 9,830 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $175,367.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group opened at $17.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.96.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

