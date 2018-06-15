SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (SQN) Plans GBX 0.60 Dividend

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD stock traded up GBX 90.68 ($1.21) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 91.60 ($1.22). The stock had a trading volume of 151,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,473. SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD has a 1 year low of GBX 82.36 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 118 ($1.57).

In other news, insider Peter Niven acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £18,400 ($24,497.40).

About SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

