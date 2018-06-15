Square (SQ) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.03 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Square from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Square from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Square from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.54.

Shares of Square traded down $0.07, hitting $63.81, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 102,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -633.70 and a beta of 4.32. Square has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.07 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. equities analysts expect that Square will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $18,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 468,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,959,658.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $324,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,898 shares of company stock valued at $71,200,817. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Square by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Square by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Square by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

