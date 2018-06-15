SSP Group PLC (SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Acquires 19 Shares of Stock

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.95) per share, for a total transaction of £127.68 ($169.99).

Shares of SSP Group opened at GBX 669.80 ($8.92) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SSP Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 402.60 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 693 ($9.23).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

Several research firms have commented on SSPG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.45) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 540 ($7.19) to GBX 610 ($8.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 596.92 ($7.95).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

