S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives Hold Rating from Boenning Scattergood

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Boenning Scattergood in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 4th. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for S & T Bancorp’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STBA. BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. S & T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of S & T Bancorp opened at $44.22 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. S & T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $70.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.31 million. analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S & T Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other S & T Bancorp news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $74,299.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Kane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.92 per share, with a total value of $43,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,891.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Waldron LP increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 137,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 115,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,460,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,581,000 after buying an additional 101,676 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 237,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 95,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,844,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,670,000 after buying an additional 64,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

