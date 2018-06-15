STA Wealth Management LLC Buys 203 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 2,186,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,715,000 after buying an additional 228,300 shares during the period. Finally, AT Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Index alerts:

IVV opened at $280.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 12 month low of $241.58 and a 12 month high of $288.69.

iShares S&P 500 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.