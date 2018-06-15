Stabilus (STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.40 ($93.49).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. equinet set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of STM stock opened at €84.80 ($98.60) on Friday. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €55.47 ($64.50) and a 52 week high of €83.10 ($96.63).

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, formerly Servus HoldCo SARL is a Luxembourg-based company. The Company is the automotive and industrial supplier. It develops and produces electromechanical drives, gas springs and dampers. Its products in the automotive segment are used in a broad range of applications such as tailgates, hoods, doors and convertible tops.

