Stage Stores Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (SSI)

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 4th.
Stage Stores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years. Stage Stores has a dividend payout ratio of -19.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of Stage Stores stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.46. 311,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,020. Stage Stores has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $68.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.84.
Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $344.23 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Stage Stores will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stage Stores from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.
About Stage Stores
Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.
