Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 31st, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STMP. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Stamps.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Stamps.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Stamps.com from $254.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.00.

NASDAQ STMP traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $281.25. 11,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $140.45 and a fifty-two week high of $283.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 33.08%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider John Roland Clem sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $239,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,726.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,321 shares of company stock valued at $25,046,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 17,709.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,775,929 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 74.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 19.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

