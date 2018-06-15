Standard Life Aberdeen (SLFPF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Macquarie downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.03.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.