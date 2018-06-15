Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Stake Raised by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 113.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,495 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.64% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $150,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,065,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,576,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,651,000 after acquiring an additional 104,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,802,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,316,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,637,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155,382 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.95. 2,190,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,734. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.33 and a 52-week high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Michael David Hankin purchased 350 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $195.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

