Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,789 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $195.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Northcoast Research set a $182.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $142.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.33 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.