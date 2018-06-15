Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce sales of $100.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.07 million to $102.78 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $64.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $560.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $584.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $723.83 million per share, with estimates ranging from $704.84 million to $742.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 262.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 666,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 482,501 shares during the last quarter. Leucadia National Corp increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Leucadia National Corp now owns 455,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 379,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $4,176,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $4,170,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers traded up $0.37, reaching $13.19, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,020. The stock has a market cap of $798.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 2.28. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 27, 2018, the company had a fleet of 72 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 7.8 million deadweight ton (dwt); and had contracts for 2 additional newbuilding vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 416,000 dwt.

