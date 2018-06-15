State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,513 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of SJW Group worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJW. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

SJW Group opened at $67.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.23.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 14.38%. analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

