State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,753 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Assurant worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,042,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Assurant by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Assurant and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,331.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Assurant traded down $0.27, reaching $95.49, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,065,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.34 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.25. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.28%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

