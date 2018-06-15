Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of Vipshop traded up $0.12, reaching $11.23, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 15,503,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,241,237. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.92. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, CLSA cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.