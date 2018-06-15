Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) by 108.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,355 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Grupo Supervielle worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. GRATRY & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

SUPV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Grupo Supervielle traded down $0.13, hitting $14.55, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,202. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Grupo Supervielle Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

