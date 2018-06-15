TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH (TR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH (NYSE:TR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH traded up $0.30, hitting $29.60, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 250,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,897. TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.67.

TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $100.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th.

About TOOTSIE ROLL IN/SH

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILD'S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLA'S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks.

