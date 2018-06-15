Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.58% of Capital Senior Living worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of Capital Senior Living and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of Capital Senior Living traded up $0.07, hitting $11.33, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,377. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.17 million, a PE ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.59 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. research analysts expect that Capital Senior Living Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

