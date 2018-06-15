State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,511 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.12% of Raytheon worth $75,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $39,449,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Raytheon by 7.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,240,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,990,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $202.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $159.46 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Raytheon’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other news, VP Rebecca R. Rhoads sold 12,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $2,556,532.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,328 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,734. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

