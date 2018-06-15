State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.12 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,914 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $1.86 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.73, for a total transaction of $4,674,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Hurley sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.42, for a total transaction of $1,321,212.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,255 shares of company stock worth $10,528,512. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPGP stock opened at $241.16 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $264.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

