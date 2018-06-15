State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases New Holdings in PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 385.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 36,541 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,524,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,486,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock opened at $64.14 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $778.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.94 million. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PF. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

In other PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock news, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $344,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Barkley sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $571,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

