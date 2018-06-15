State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 39,515 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (EME)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,515 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Emcor Group worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EME. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Emcor Group opened at $77.67 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Emcor Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

