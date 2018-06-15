State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 4,016 Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

In other news, VP Brent P. Jensen acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 91,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,853.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development opened at $16.78 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $22.14.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.38 million. analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.