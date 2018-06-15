State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.14 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Engadine Partners LLP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $38,818,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $807,263,000 after buying an additional 222,692 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances traded up $1.70, hitting $126.21, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $122.11 and a 12 month high of $157.40. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.57 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,850,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,937,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale F. Morrison bought 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.60 per share, with a total value of $499,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,863,137 shares of company stock valued at $237,331,953. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price target on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

