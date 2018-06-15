Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,131 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,784,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,101,000 after buying an additional 674,078 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2,861.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 468,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after buying an additional 452,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after buying an additional 350,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after buying an additional 311,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,171,000. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C traded up $0.30, hitting $76.80, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 978,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,950. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9,349.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.