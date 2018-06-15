State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 746.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,221 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $985,955.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,955.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,562 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $234,034.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,569.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

Shares of ALNY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,337. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 14.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 565.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

