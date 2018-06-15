Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Has $3.19 Million Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State Street accounts for 2.5% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,649,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,159,084,000 after buying an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,131,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $793,718,000 after buying an additional 68,797 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in State Street by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,338,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,398,000 after buying an additional 294,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,262,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in State Street by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,045,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,732,000 after buying an additional 239,843 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $29,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $85,763.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of State Street traded down $0.03, hitting $98.23, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 95,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $86.80 and a 1-year high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

