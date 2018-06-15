State Street Corp (STT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.69.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, April 9th.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $100.46. 1,928,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 1 year low of $86.35 and a 1 year high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. analysts expect that State Street will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $29,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $85,763.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Motco boosted its holdings in State Street by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

