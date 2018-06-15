StealthGas (GASS) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.27

Media stories about StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. StealthGas earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.2839742255532 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

StealthGas opened at $3.85 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $156.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.53.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). StealthGas had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $39.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 million. equities analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GASS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil.

