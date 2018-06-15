Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Holdings Cut by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,777,000 after buying an additional 5,096,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,935,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,463,000 after buying an additional 1,199,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,431,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,751,000 after buying an additional 797,142 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $21,925,000. Finally, Tide Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,341,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $230,202.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,376.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theresa E. Wagler sold 17,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $856,016.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,496,146.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

